Two Dalits Accused of Theft Stripped, Tortured in Rajasthan; 6 Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Jaipur: Two Dalits, allegedly caught stealing Rs 500 from a two-wheeler agency, were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when a disturbing video of the assault - several men beating and torturing one of them using tools - went viral. In the video, the man was seen stripped and tortured by the men. They allegedly also poured petrol on his genitals.

All six persons involved in the attack have been arrested, the official said, adding the matter is under investigation.

However, an FIR from both parties has been filed. The case registered against victims is on charges of theft.

"Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Panchodi Police Station House Officer Rajpal Singh told PTI on Wednesday. He said the staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

(With Inputs from PTI)

