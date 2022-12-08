Two-Day Health Ministers' Conclave In Varanasi To Commemorate Universal Health Coverage Day

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate a two-day health ministers’ conclave organised by the Union Health Ministry to commemorate ’Universal Health Coverage Day – 2022’ on December 10 in Varanasi.

Patel will inaugurate the conclave in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the conclave on the second day, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The event will be attended by health ministers of various states. State officials, including ACS/principal secretaries (health), National Health Mission directors, Director of Health; 900 community health officers or Health and Wellness Centre in-charges and medical officers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, national experts and development and implementing partners supporting the rollout of Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) will also participate in the conclave.

Universal Health Coverage aims for ”all people (to) have access to needed promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services of sufficient quality to be effective while also ensuring that people do not suffer financial hardship when paying for these services”, the statement said.

The United Nations officially designated December 12 as ’International Universal Health Coverage Day’ in 2017. The theme for this year is ’Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All’, which underscores the role and importance of health coverage in building a healthy future for all.

Additionally, one of the priorities of the G20 health track includes focus on Universal Health Coverage and improved healthcare service delivery.

As part of the conclave, there will be three ministerial sessions on the implementation of Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and 15th Finance Commission grants for health, disease elimination (tuberculosis, Kala Azar, Lymphatic filariasis, malaria, leprosy and TB) and implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) and distribution of PMJAY cards.

Mandaviya will also launch operational guidelines for AB-HWCs, Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) alongside training modules for community health officers and the SASHAKT portal at the inaugural ceremony.

He will also felicitate the best performing states and Union Territory on the themes ’achievement of HWCs operationalisation against target’, ’tele consultation’ and ’ABHA ID generation and seeding in various health portals’.

