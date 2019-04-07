English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two-day Per Week Ban on Civilian Vehicles in Jammu-Srinagar Highway Comes into Force
The ban on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays will be in force till May 31.
Stranded vehicles wait for the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to open, on the outskirts of Jammu (PTI)
Srinagar: The two-day per week ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway for facilitating safe passage of security convoys came into effect on Sunday.
Army, police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at all intersections leading to the highway to ensure that civilian traffic does not interfere with the movement of convoys of security forces, officials said.
An official spokesman said the ban was imposed in view of large number of security personnel being moved around for election duty in the state.
Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Driving to Uri I’m getting to see first hand the extent of disruption & inconvenience that is being caused to people because of the mindless highway closure order that is in place today."
The ban will be in place from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar.
Driving to Uri I’m getting to see first hand the extent of disruption & inconvenience that is being caused to people because of the mindless highway closure order that is in place today.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 7, 2019
