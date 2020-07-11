INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two-day Total Lockdown in Shillong from Monday Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma. (Credit: PTI)

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
The Meghalaya government on Saturday announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 76 new cases, taking the total to 312.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present, officials said.

