Two Days After Bengaluru Worker Killed Self Over Pending Salaries, Civic Agency Orders Release of Rs 27,000 Cr

Two days after a contractual garbage collector allegedly committed suicide due to non-payment of his salary for over five months, civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered to release over Rs 27 crores worth salaries to 20,000 workers on Tuesday.T Subramani, 37, committed suicide on July 9 after writing a letter addressed to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president stating that he hadn't received his monthly salary but his Provident Fund (PF) and Employees ‘State Insurance (ESI) had been deducted by the contractor he was employed under.BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad convened a meeting on July 10 to take stock of the situation, where it was decided that salaries of all garbage collectors up to the month of June 2018 would be paid immediately.The civic agency also made it compulsory to download biometric attendance from the web portal on the first day of each month which should then be processed within a week, ensuring that every worker gets their salaries by the seventh day of every month.The commissioner also asked the Area Assistant Executive Engineers (AAEE) and the zonal in-charge to coordinate and ensure that ESI and PF for every worker is linked and remitted within three days. He warned that strict action would be taken against errant officers if the orders aren’t complied with immediate effect.However, many see this as a knee-jerk reaction after many garbage collectors came out on the streets in protest after Subramani committed suicide.The city’s mayor, R. Sampath Raj handed Subramani's family a cheque of Rs 5 Lakhs and also promised a further compensation of Rs 10 lakhs. ​