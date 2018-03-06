English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Days After Fall of Left Govt, Mob Brings Down Lenin Statue in Tripura
A photo of the incident was shared by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet.
The Lenin statue being brought down in the heart of Belonia town in South Tripura. (Twitter)
Agartala: A statue of Communist revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known as Lenin, was brought down by alleged BJP supporters using a JCB amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The statue stood at the center of College Square in the heart of Belonia town in South Tripura.
A photo of the incident was shared by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Twitter, who wrote, "People taking down Lenin’s statue ... not in Russia; it is in Tripura. ‘Chalo Paltai' (sic)." The leader later deleted the tweet.
Defending the actions, Tripura governor Tathagata Roy tweeted that a newly elected government was within its right to undo what the previous government had done. "What one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo. And vice versa," Roy wrote.
On Monday, Tripura Police said it received four complaints of "post-poll" violence from various parts of the state since Sunday night.
“The cases include arson at two CPI(M) offices in the Sidhai area in West Tripura district, 25 km from here, and clashes between CPI(M) and BJP supporters at Kadamtala in North Tripura district, 140km from here,” Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said, adding that no one had been arrested so far.
The CPI(M) alleged that the supporters and activists of the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance were terrorizing its workers and burning party offices since the announcement of poll results on March 3.
CPI(M) office secretary Haripada Das said over 240 people were injured in attacks on party offices, offices of Left trade unions and homes of prominent leaders in the last 48 hours.
Sources have told News18 that Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tripura's governor and DGP after violence was reported from various districts of the state.
After being briefed about the on-ground situation and Singh asked the DGP to take strict action against those indulging in violence, while instructing the governor to monitor the situation closely.
The BJP-IPFT combine scripted history by winning the Tripura Assembly polls with a two-thirds majority, ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the north-eastern state.
The BJP and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 43 seats and the CPI(M) won 16.
Elections on 59 seats of the 60-member assembly were held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos
Also Watch
A photo of the incident was shared by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Twitter, who wrote, "People taking down Lenin’s statue ... not in Russia; it is in Tripura. ‘Chalo Paltai' (sic)." The leader later deleted the tweet.
The Nirav Modi wave in Tripura bulldozing statue of Lenin. Planet Apes have taken over the country, the fight now is for existence of human values. #DemocracyDemonetised pic.twitter.com/lqdUSt2AmE— Priyanka Gandhi (@WithPGV) March 5, 2018
Defending the actions, Tripura governor Tathagata Roy tweeted that a newly elected government was within its right to undo what the previous government had done. "What one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo. And vice versa," Roy wrote.
What one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo. And vice versa https://t.co/Og8S1wjrJs— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) March 5, 2018
On Monday, Tripura Police said it received four complaints of "post-poll" violence from various parts of the state since Sunday night.
“The cases include arson at two CPI(M) offices in the Sidhai area in West Tripura district, 25 km from here, and clashes between CPI(M) and BJP supporters at Kadamtala in North Tripura district, 140km from here,” Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said, adding that no one had been arrested so far.
The CPI(M) alleged that the supporters and activists of the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance were terrorizing its workers and burning party offices since the announcement of poll results on March 3.
CPI(M) office secretary Haripada Das said over 240 people were injured in attacks on party offices, offices of Left trade unions and homes of prominent leaders in the last 48 hours.
Sources have told News18 that Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tripura's governor and DGP after violence was reported from various districts of the state.
After being briefed about the on-ground situation and Singh asked the DGP to take strict action against those indulging in violence, while instructing the governor to monitor the situation closely.
The BJP-IPFT combine scripted history by winning the Tripura Assembly polls with a two-thirds majority, ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the north-eastern state.
The BJP and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 43 seats and the CPI(M) won 16.
Elections on 59 seats of the 60-member assembly were held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Frances McDormand Wins, Loses and Reunites With Best Actress Oscar
- Late Matic Strike Gives United Win in Five-goal Palace Thriller
- In Twitter Post, Irrfan Khan Reveals He is Suffering From a Rare Disease
- WhatsApp Update: Locked, Preview Voice Recordings Rollout Expected For Android Devices
- Oscars 2018: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence And Other Stars Who Ruled The Red Carpet