Two Days After Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder, Cops Recover Clothes Matching CCTV Suspects
The two men seen on a CCTV footage are believed to have changed their clothes at the hotel before fleeing. The police further said the killers travelled from Gujarat to Kanpur and then took another train or a car to reach Lucknow.
A grab of the suspects.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police claim to have found the clothes allegedly worn by the suspects in the murder of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed at his residence on Friday.
Police said the clothes and a bag were recovered from a hotel near Tiwari's house in Lucknow. The two men seen in the CCTV footage are believed to have changed their clothes at the hotel before fleeing.
Police added that the killers travelled from Gujarat to Kanpur and then took another train or a car to reach Lucknow. The last-known location of the two men is somewhere in the National Capital Region.
Clothes and bag recovered from the hotel in Lucknow.
While the men are still on the run, the woman in the CCTV footage had earlier been identified as one of possible suspects. However, on being questioned she said the two men had stopped her on the road and asked for directions and she helped them because she was familiar with the area.
"We have contacted Gujarat and Maharashtra ATS. Our team has also spoken to the woman who was seen in the CCTV footage. All aspects of the case are being probed," OP Singh, Director-General of Police (UP), told reporters on Saturday night.
UP Director-General of Police, OP Singh.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case, detaining three people for their involvement. The police said the conspiracy to kill Tiwari was hatched in Surat as the suspects were upset with the derogatory remarks made by him against Prophet Mohammad in 2015.
On Saturday, Tiwari's mother alleged that he was killed by a local politician over a land dispute while his son demanded the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
"No one asked me what I feel, who I suspect. He (local politician) got my son killed. He is a land mafia. We had a dispute over a temple land," Kusum Tiwari, the mother, said.
"We want the National Investigation Agency to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?" Satyam Tiwari, the son, said.
Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran
Meanwhile, Tiwari's family met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. "He assured us that justice will be done. We demanded capital punishment for the murderers. He assured us that they will be punished," the slain leader's wife Kiran Tiwari said.
Adityanath had termed the murder "an act of mischief to create terror", adding such incidents will not be tolerated and those involved will not be spared.
