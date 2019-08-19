Two Days After Imran Khan's SOS to US Over Kashmir, PM Modi Dials Trump; Discusses Situation for 30 Mins
In a veiled attack at Imran Khan, PM Modi said certain leaders in the region were inciting anti-India violence which is not conducive to peace.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (File photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dialed US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral and regional matters in conversation which lasted 30 minutes. PM Modi’s call to Trump comes two days after his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, made an SOS call to the POTUS over Kashmir issue.
In a veiled attack at Imran Khan, PM Modi said certain leaders in the region were inciting anti-India violence which is not conducive to peace. He also highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception, sources said.
He also reiterated India’s commitment to fight poverty, illiteracy and disease. Modi also mentioned Afghanistan, which celebrates its hundred years of independence today and reiterated India’s commitment to work for united, secure, democratic and independent Afghanistan.
The phone conversation between Trump and Khan on Saturday took place before the close-door-consultation of the 15 members of the UN Security Council in New York over. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high since August 5 when the Narendra Modi government decided to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. Criticising the move, Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. It also suspended trade ties and stopped services of the Samjhauta Express.
Pakistan also approached the United Nations Security Council and a closed-door meeting on the Kashmir issue upheld the stand that the contentious issue must be resolved bilaterally. India has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter.
