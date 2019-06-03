Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Days After Releasing Final Answer Key, UPPSC Again Sends Out Corrections

With this, the result of several of several candidates is likely to be affected who had appeared for the PCS (prelims exam).

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Days After Releasing Final Answer Key, UPPSC Again Sends Out Corrections
File photo.
New Delhi: The controversies for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission seem to be unending as it said that four questions in the final answer key released on Friday have been corrected. The results for the exam have been declared on March 30.

Trouble surrounded the UPPSC as the exam controller Anju Katarya was arrested in connection with the paper leak, the Times of India reported.

With this, the result of several of several candidates is likely to be affected who had appeared for the PCS (prelims exam). 6.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 19,096 had qualified the exam.

As per norms, UPPSC releases first answer key few days after conducting the exam and invites objections, if any, on the answers/questions from candidates. The first answer key was released on January 23 after the exam and had corrected 10 questions on its own. It also invited objections from candidates and released the final answer key on March 30, after rejecting all the doubts that were raised.

However, some candidates filed a complaint and demanded correction of four answers, but UPPSC authorities refused. The mistakes were rectified only on May 29 when the STF raided the UPPSC headquarters. The UPPSC authorities said that no changes will be made in absence of examination controller.
