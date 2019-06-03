English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After Releasing Final Answer Key, UPPSC Again Sends Out Corrections
With this, the result of several of several candidates is likely to be affected who had appeared for the PCS (prelims exam).
File photo.
Loading...
New Delhi: The controversies for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission seem to be unending as it said that four questions in the final answer key released on Friday have been corrected. The results for the exam have been declared on March 30.
Trouble surrounded the UPPSC as the exam controller Anju Katarya was arrested in connection with the paper leak, the Times of India reported.
With this, the result of several of several candidates is likely to be affected who had appeared for the PCS (prelims exam). 6.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 19,096 had qualified the exam.
As per norms, UPPSC releases first answer key few days after conducting the exam and invites objections, if any, on the answers/questions from candidates. The first answer key was released on January 23 after the exam and had corrected 10 questions on its own. It also invited objections from candidates and released the final answer key on March 30, after rejecting all the doubts that were raised.
However, some candidates filed a complaint and demanded correction of four answers, but UPPSC authorities refused. The mistakes were rectified only on May 29 when the STF raided the UPPSC headquarters. The UPPSC authorities said that no changes will be made in absence of examination controller.
Trouble surrounded the UPPSC as the exam controller Anju Katarya was arrested in connection with the paper leak, the Times of India reported.
With this, the result of several of several candidates is likely to be affected who had appeared for the PCS (prelims exam). 6.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 19,096 had qualified the exam.
As per norms, UPPSC releases first answer key few days after conducting the exam and invites objections, if any, on the answers/questions from candidates. The first answer key was released on January 23 after the exam and had corrected 10 questions on its own. It also invited objections from candidates and released the final answer key on March 30, after rejecting all the doubts that were raised.
However, some candidates filed a complaint and demanded correction of four answers, but UPPSC authorities refused. The mistakes were rectified only on May 29 when the STF raided the UPPSC headquarters. The UPPSC authorities said that no changes will be made in absence of examination controller.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How the Champagne Industry is Using Technology to Take on Counterfeit Bottles
- WWDC 2019: Are iOS And macOS Set For Their Biggest Evolution, Yet?
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- In Russia, Tinder Will Have to Hand Over User Data if the Government Demands It
- I Wonder How Junaid Managed to Charm Rani Mukerji, I Never Did, Says Aamir Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results