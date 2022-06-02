Two Days After Teacher's Killing, Bank Manager from Rajasthan Shot Dead in J&K's Kulgam

A bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam on Thursday, just two days after a school teacher was killed in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

Terrorists fired upon the man, identified as Vijay Kumar, who worked at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank at Are, Mohan Pora, in Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

Kumar, who hailed from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The latest attack has once again sparked concerns about the safety of non-locals. “What a shameful act yet again. This time a bank manager of Ellaquai Dehati Bank – Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan 0 falls to the bullets of terrorists in Kulgam. Now terrorists targeting public servants too. A serious issue and a matter of concern. High time for security agencies to workout a strategy to stop this vicious cycle of violence,” Altaf Thakur, the BJP’s spokesperson for the union territory said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted condolences, saying “tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing”.

“So very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this,” he said.

Kumar’s murder is the latest in a series of such killings in Kashmir. On Tuesday, school teacher Rajni Bala was killed by militants, with her husband blaming the administration for not transferring her to a safer location despite repeated requests. Last week, TV artist Amreen Bhat died after Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists opened fire at her in the Chadoora area of Budgam. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2012-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

