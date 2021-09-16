CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Dead, 16 Injured as Bus Collides with Truck in Etawah

The bus was on its way to Gonda from Delhi on Wednesday night when it crashed into the truck while trying to overtake it

Two people died and 16 were injured when a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Thursday. The bus was on its way to Gonda from Delhi on Wednesday night when it crashed into the truck while trying to overtake it, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

The accident took place near Timrua village under the Saifai police station area, the SSP said, identifying the deceased as driver bus Dilip Shukla (36) of Pratapgarh and passenger Kishan Shukla of Gonda. The injured were admitted to Saifai Medical College. There were 65 passengers on the bus, the SSP added.

first published:September 16, 2021, 15:12 IST