GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Dead, 26 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra Near Guwahati

Police sources said the boat, which was carrying students, hit pillars of an ongoing construction project. The engine failed and the boat broke into two after the impact.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Dead, 26 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra Near Guwahati
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two people died and at least 26 went missing after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Brahmaputra near Guwahati on Wednesday.

The boat was carrying passengers towards north Guwahati, it sank just about 200 metres away from the bank.

Sources said the boat, which was carrying students, hit pillars of an ongoing construction project. The engine failed and the boat broke into two after the impact. Some of the passengers swam to safety.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting rescue operations. “Two dead bodies has been recovered so far,” said Kamal Baishya, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup​.

Details Awaited
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali

Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...