Two Dead, 26 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra Near Guwahati
Police sources said the boat, which was carrying students, hit pillars of an ongoing construction project. The engine failed and the boat broke into two after the impact.
New Delhi: Two people died and at least 26 went missing after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Brahmaputra near Guwahati on Wednesday.
The boat was carrying passengers towards north Guwahati, it sank just about 200 metres away from the bank.
Sources said the boat, which was carrying students, hit pillars of an ongoing construction project. The engine failed and the boat broke into two after the impact. Some of the passengers swam to safety.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting rescue operations. “Two dead bodies has been recovered so far,” said Kamal Baishya, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
