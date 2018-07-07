Two Dead as Heavy Rains Paralyse Mumbai, Train Services Hit

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas of Thane and Navi Mumbai on Saturday, throwing normal life out of gear.According to Hindustan Times, the disaster management team of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation removed two unidentified bodies from the Khadavli River in the afternoon. Another death was reported due to electrocution in Ghatkopar.ANI reported that at least 40 people were stranded at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai. Of them, 35 people have been rescued and operations are underway to evacuate the others.Traffic snarls were witnessed in several areas as heavy downpour led to waterlogging in Malad, Borivali, Powai, Bhandup and parts of Thane and Kalyan.Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train, was also hit by the showers. Though train services resumed in Kalyan-Badlapur section from 11.30am, delays were reported. While services on the central line are operating with a 20-minute delay, the western line saw a delay of 15 minutes.Ajay Kumar, scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said scattered heavy rainfall with isolated spells of very heavy rain was expected in Mumbai and surrounding areas till Wednesday. “The formation of a low pressure area over north West Bengal and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, and the active monsoon current over the Konkan coast has led to more moisture incursions leading to rain over Mumbai and other parts or north Konkan,” Kumar said.He added, “In the coming days, rainfall intensity is expected to increase over Mumbai and surrounding areas as the low pressure system on the east coast is likely to intensify the offshore trough extending from Gujarat to Kerala, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday.”The levels of the Ulhas River rose sharply, flooding the nearby areas of Kalyan, Milap Nagar and Dombivili.Saturday's rain came three days after an overbridge at a railway station in the Andheri suburb collapsed during heavy rains, disrupting train services and injuring five people.