Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris of a a four-storey building which collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Saturday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued three people.
Mumbai: Two people died and three were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar area in Maharashtra on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ahmded Ansari (23) and Akhib Ansari (22).
At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued three people who were taken to a hospital.
"We vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then that the building collapsed," Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation was quoted as telling news agency ANI.
Four people were rescued, of them one died. The building is reportedly eight years old and was constructed illegally. BMC officials said an investigation will be carried out to look into the cause of collapse.
The rescue operation is still underway. More details are awaited.
