Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris of a a four-storey building which collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2019, 7:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued three people.
Loading...

Mumbai: Two people died and three were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar area in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ahmded Ansari (23) and Akhib Ansari (22).

At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued three people who were taken to a hospital.

"We vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then that the building collapsed," Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

Four people were rescued, of them one died. The building is reportedly eight years old and was constructed illegally. BMC officials said an investigation will be carried out to look into the cause of collapse.

The rescue operation is still underway. More details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram