Two Dead, Eight Injured In Explosion In Aligarh's Delhi Gate Area

Aligarh (UP): Two people died and eight more sustained injuries on Tuesday in an explosion apparently caused by a gas cylinder at a building in the city’s Delhi Gate area, police said here. The condition of at least four of those injured is said to be serious and they were rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital here, the police said.

Four others have been admitted to Malkhan Singh District Hospital, they added. As per preliminary investigations, it appears that a gas cylinder exploded in the building, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, City, Abhishek Kumar said police were probing if any manufacturing activity was being carried out on the premises. Senior police officials said the affected building has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor