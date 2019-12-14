Take the pledge to vote

Two Dead, Four Injured as Car Plunges into Godavari River in Nashik

Two persons, including the car's driver, died, while four occupants were injured. Police said the driver may have lost control when the vehicle was at a high speed.

December 14, 2019
Two Dead, Four Injured as Car Plunges into Godavari River in Nashik
Nashik: Two persons were killed and four injured on Saturday when their car fell into the Godavari river from a bridge in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.

The accident happened around 12:30am on Mhasrul-Gangapur road, an official said.

"A Honda City car veered off a bridge and plunged into the Godavari river. Two persons, including the car's driver, died while four occupants were injured. The driver seems to have lost control when the vehicle was at a high speed," he said.

He identified the deceased as Alpesh Meshram (28), who was driving the car, and Bhushan Tijare (28), both residents of Nagpur.

