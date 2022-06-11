Restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the country over Friday’s protests that erupted against the Prophet Muhammad row as agitators demanded action and arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal.

The said leaders had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed using derogatory language.

Protests were witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), Ludhiana (Punjab), Howrah (West Bengal), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jharkhand

Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi, officials said on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 10 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to control any further flareups, they said.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added. Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

“Two of them died late last night. The conditions of three people are serious and they are battling for their lives. The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen,” a RIMS official said.

Ranchi’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to the Medica Hospital with head injury, officials said. Besides the head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body on being hit by stones, they said.

West Bengal

Fresh clashes between protesters and police have been reported in West Bengal’s Howrah after the agitation by a group of people. The police threw tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after it turned violent at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Howrah till June 15.

On Friday, a passenger, identified as Chitta Singh, expired inside the Secunderabad-Shalimar Express night when the train was caught stranded at Deulti station in Howrah as protesters blocked railway tracks over Nupur Sharma’s comments.

The victim was returning to Howrah after undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. He fell ill when the train was stuck first at Kharagpur and perished in Deulti.

Uttar Pradesh

A total of 227 accused have been arrested following Friday’s protest, ADG (Law and Order) said.

Out of 227, 48 are from Saharanpur, 68 from Prayagraj, 50 from Hathras, 25 from Moradabad, 8 from Ferozabad and 28 from Ambedkarnagar.

“The mastermind of Friday’s violence has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Javed from Prayagraj,” said SSP (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar.

Delhi

An FIR has been registered by the Central Delhi district police against unknown persons over sudden protests in front of the main gate of Shahi Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday, without permission.

“A case has been registered under section 188 of the IPC against protesters. No particular organisation has been named. No role of any organisation has come to light, but we are investigating. No complaint from Shahi Imam’s side or from Masjid’s committee,” police said.

Jammu and Kashmir

Complete shutdown being observed in Mendhar town of Poonch district to protest against the remarks made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

