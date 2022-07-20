Two Dead, One Hospitalised After Drinking Spurious Liquor in Patna

At least two people have died and one has been hospitalised allegedly after drinking spurious liquor in Patna. The three friends bought liquor from a person in Alamganj area on Monday and drank it together, following which one of their bodies was found inside his house the next morning, while another person was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The third friend has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be stable. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and reports are awaited, Alamganj Police Station SHO Abhijeet Kumar said. The state government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor and made the violation of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 a punishable offence.

Around 59,015 people have been arrested between January and June this year for violating the ban on sale and consumption of liquor in the state. Nearly 10 per cent of the arrests (5,642) took place in Patna district alone which also accounted for the largest amount (1.56 lakh litres) of liquor seized.

