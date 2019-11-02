Two Dead, One Injured in Wall Collapse as Rain Pounds Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries early Saturday morning in a wall collapse in Saoner area of Nagpur in Maharashtra following incessant rains, police said.

Atul Shivram Uikey (17) and Suresh Ramkrishna Karamkar (38) died and Urmila Uikey (35) was critically injured when the wall of a neighbouring house collapsed in Borujwada at around 5am, said Inspector Ashok Koli of Saoner police station.

"The three are farm labourers and were living in a rented house. They were asleep at the time of the incident. The collapsed wall fell on the tin roof of their house, burying them in the debris. Atul and Suresh died on the spot," he added.

