Two Dead, One Injured in Wall Collapse as Rain Pounds Maharashtra's Nagpur
The three were farm labourers living in a rented accommodation and were asleep when the wall collapsed.
Representative image.
Nagpur: Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries early Saturday morning in a wall collapse in Saoner area of Nagpur in Maharashtra following incessant rains, police said.
Atul Shivram Uikey (17) and Suresh Ramkrishna Karamkar (38) died and Urmila Uikey (35) was critically injured when the wall of a neighbouring house collapsed in Borujwada at around 5am, said Inspector Ashok Koli of Saoner police station.
"The three are farm labourers and were living in a rented house. They were asleep at the time of the incident. The collapsed wall fell on the tin roof of their house, burying them in the debris. Atul and Suresh died on the spot," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Opens Up on Row Over Box Office Numbers of Housefull 4, Says No One is Lying
- Heidi Klum's Scary Alien Look for Halloween 2019 Takes a Whopping 13 Hours to Create
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Gurjit Kaur Brace Leads Indian Women to Crushing 5-1 Win Over USA
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video