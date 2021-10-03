Two Crushed to Death Under Car, One Seriously Injured at Protest in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Two persons were allegedly crushed under a car and one seriously injured after farmers gathered near Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh to protest a statement made by union minister Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier on Sunday. Farmers have alleged that the car belonged to Teni’s convoy and was being driven by his son Ashish Mishra. There is, however, no confirmation by police at this point.

According to sources, a ruckus ensued as the minister was on his way to his village after an event in Lakhimpur city. Farmers gathered displaying black flags to protest a statement he had made in his speech. After the crushing incident, however, angry farmers present at the spot allegedly torched a vehicle reportedly belonging to the minister’s convoy. The farmers accused the minister’s son of crushing protesters with a car. There were also reports of firing at the spot.

Sources said heavy police force was rushed to the spot, while superintendent of police and ADG Prashant Kumar also arrived in Lakhimpur.

A press note issued by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) stated that farmers were crushed by the cars of union minister’s son in which two people died and one SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk was seriously injured. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has slammed the incident and said he was on his way to Lakhimpur from Ghazipur.

Bhartiya Kisan Union has also tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “The protesting farmers were run over by car of Union Minister Teni’s son, three farmers have died, Tejinder Singh Virk is also injured. Rakesh Tikait is leaving from Ghazipur."

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted, “It is a very inhuman and cruel act to trample the farmers peacefully opposing the agricultural laws by the son of the Minister of State for Home of the BJP government. UP will not tolerate the oppression of arrogant BJP people anymore. If this situation continues, then the BJP in UP will neither be able to walk nor get off the vehicle.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.