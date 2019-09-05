Take the pledge to vote

Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped after Three-storey Century-old House Collapses in Ahmedabad

Sources said all the victims were tenants of the house. According to primary information, the incident occurred at Banglawali Chali, Amaraiwadi, in the walled city area of Ahmedabad.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:September 5, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped after Three-storey Century-old House Collapses in Ahmedabad
A video grab of the rescue operation underway at Amaraiwadi in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (News18)
Ahmedabad: Two persons, including a 70-year-old woman, died and 10 others were reportedly trapped under the rubble after a three-storey house that is reportedly about 100-year-old collapsed in the Amaraiwadi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday afternoon.

Sources said all the victims were tenants of the century-old house. According to primary information, the incident occurred at Banglawali Chali, Amaraiwadi, in the walled city area of Ahmedabad.

Two persons were found dead, while four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel. “At least 10 people are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue teams are making all efforts to rescue them alive. Four persons who were rescued were shifted to hospital for treatment,” said an official.

Narrow bylanes in the area where the tragedy occurred further slowed the rescue operation.

