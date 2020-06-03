INDIA

Two Dead, Three Injured as Cyclonic Storm Enters Pune District

A fisherman walks with his belongings on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, (AP)

Cyclone Nisarga is currently centered over Pune after making landfall in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra around 1 pm.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
Two people died and three others were injured in two cyclone-related incidents in Pune district on Wednesday, said officials.

Manjabai Anant Navale (65), resident of Vahagaon village in Khed tehsil, died as a wall of her house collapsed and tin sheets on the roof were blown away in the wind.

"Three other members of Navale family also sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital in Chakan," said a senior district official.

Prakash Mokar (52), a resident of Mokarwadi in Haveli tehsil, also died after the roof of his house was blown away and he was injured while trying to catch the tin sheets, said an officer from the District Disaster Management Cell.

Two cattle died due to electrocution in Mulshi tehsil while the tin roofs of three schools and a gram panchayat office in Velhe tehsil were blown away due to gusty winds.

Pune Zilla Parishad's Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad said the impact of the cyclone was felt prominently in Khed and Junnar tehsils and officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.


