2 Delhi Cops Enact Funny Scene While on Duty, Slapped With Notice After Video Goes Viral

Two Delhi Police officials have landed in trouble after their viral videos on duty offended their seniors who have now issued them a show cause notice.

Constable Vivek Mathur and female Head Constable Shashi, who are stationed at a police station in Model Town, have uploaded several amusing videos on social media. One of them shows Vivek enacting a scene with Shashi while a Haryanvi song plays in the background. The video is shot during their duty hours with both of them in uniforms. Constable Vivek is also seen without his facemask.

As their videos grabbed social media attention, the higher-ups in the Delhi Police sent them a show cause notice, and asked for a response in 15 days. The notice was issued by Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest Delhi on June 7.

“In these videos, constable Vivek was not even wearing the mask and both of them were also violating social distancing norms. Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in the discharge of their official duties," the notice read.

Netizens have given diverse views on the incident. While many have defended the action against the duo, some others have highlighted that even the police officials deserve some light moments amid the pandemic. Few users said the police officials should not have posted the videos in their uniforms.

There are several other instances where police officials had to face consequences for uploading their fun time videos on the internet.

In 2019, a lady constable in the Mehsana district of Gujarat faced disciplinary action after she posted a video of her dancing to a Bollywood song. In her viral TikTok video, she was seen performing on ‘Tu Hi Tu’ song from the 2014 movie Kick, inside the police station in civilian attire.

Lady police constable in Mahesana district of North Gujarat faces disciplinary action after her TikTok video shot in police station goes viral pic.twitter.com/7NWXpXCh8r— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here