Two Delhi Men Brandish Guns While Returning from Wedding, Record Video
Image for Representation. Reuters.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Sunday registered a case after a video appeared on social media platforms showing two men flashing guns in Shahdara, police said.
The incident took place on June 21 when the two men, residents of Delhi, were returning after attending the wedding ceremony of a friend in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, they said.
While returning, they recorded a nearly 30-second video on mobile phone somewhere in Shahdara in which they can be seen holding guns, the officer said.
However, whether they opened fire or not can be ascertained only after investigation, a senior police officer said.
The men seen in the video have been identified and efforts are being taken to nab them, the officer said.
Multiple videos of the wedding ceremony have surfaced online. In some of them, a few men were seen holding guns and dancing at the ceremony, the officer added.
In another video from the same wedding venue, a few men were seen firing multiple rounds in the air, police said.
