English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Delhi Men Land in Soup After Their Video of Performing Stunts on Moving Car Surfaces on Social Media
In the alleged video, one man was seeing skating after holding on a trunk of a moving car and another person was sitting on the rear window of the vehicle.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has fined two men after a video of them performing stunts on a moving car surfaced on social media, officials said.
The vehicle has been identified and a challan was issued under section 184 of the motor vehicle act for dangerous driving, they said.
In the alleged video, one man was seeing skating after holding on a trunk of a moving car and another person was sitting on the rear window of the vehicle.
According to a senior police officer, the alleged men performing the stunts on NH-24 from Akshardham to Sarai Kale Khan road were captured on a camera.
The offenders are residents of Aya Nagar, they added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Air Force: A Cut Above Flight Simulator Mobile Game Launched on Android, iOS
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- Kangana Ranaut's Latest Car is a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Rs 61.75 Lakh
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
- Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue
Photogallery
Loading...