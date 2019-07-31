Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Delhi Men Land in Soup After Their Video of Performing Stunts on Moving Car Surfaces on Social Media

In the alleged video, one man was seeing skating after holding on a trunk of a moving car and another person was sitting on the rear window of the vehicle.

PTI

July 31, 2019
Two Delhi Men Land in Soup After Their Video of Performing Stunts on Moving Car Surfaces on Social Media
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has fined two men after a video of them performing stunts on a moving car surfaced on social media, officials said.

The vehicle has been identified and a challan was issued under section 184 of the motor vehicle act for dangerous driving, they said.

In the alleged video, one man was seeing skating after holding on a trunk of a moving car and another person was sitting on the rear window of the vehicle.

According to a senior police officer, the alleged men performing the stunts on NH-24 from Akshardham to Sarai Kale Khan road were captured on a camera.

The offenders are residents of Aya Nagar, they added.

