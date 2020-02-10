Two Dengue Cases Reported in Delhi So Far This Year: Report
Last year, 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.
A News18 creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: Two cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi so far this year even though the vector-borne disease is usually reported between July and November, according to a municipal report released on Monday.
Both the cases were reported in February, it said.
Last year, 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.
A seven-year-old girl and a young man had died of dengue in November last year. According to the report, two cases of dengue were recorded by the SDMC till February 8 this year.
Besides, six cases of malaria and three cases of chikungunya were recorded in January and February, respectively, it said.
Till February 8, mosquito breeding was reported in at least 74 households and 208 legal notices were issued, it added.
Normally, cases of vector-borne diseases are reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- What Really Happened Between India and Bangladeshi Players After U-19 World Cup Final
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida