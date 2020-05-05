Two Die After Consuming Alcohol-based Chemicals Due to Unavailability of Liquor

Ghaziabad: Two persons who were habitual drinkers died here after consuming nail polish remover, aftershave lotion and sanitizer, while one person who had consumed the toxic chemicals along with them is in critical condition in a hospital, police said on Monday.

Prima facie it seems that the duo -- identified as Mangat Ram Sharma (60) and Krishna Pal alias Pali (40) -- died after consuming the alcohol-based liquids, an official said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani visited Bakharwa village under Modinagar police station area on Monday morning where the incident took place Sunday night.

As per Kavindra Sharma, Mangat Ram's son, his father was fond of drinking but due to the lockdown liquor was not available. Pali brought the alcohol-based nail polish remover, aftershave lotion and sanitiser which they consumed along with Vipin alias Hedley Jaat, Naithani said.

All three were rushed to a hospital immediately where Mangat Ram and Pali died. Hadley is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut where his condition is stated to be critical, the police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and the cause of their deaths would be ascertained after the medical report is received, the SSP said.

