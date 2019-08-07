Two Die After Drinking Illicit Country-made Liquor in Chhattisgarh

Korba: Two persons died after consuming illicit country-made liquor in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Dharampur locality under Kusmunda police station area, said Rajesh Mishra, Station House Officer (SHO).

As per preliminary information, Santram (28) and Suresh Kurre (26) had purchased the liquor, which was made from Mahua flowers, on Tuesday evening, he said, adding that the liquor was sold illegally in the locality.

The duo, both residents of Dharampur area, were found lying unconscious at a ground in the night, he said.

Their relatives shifted them to district hospital where they were declared dead after examination, he added.

Police have recovered an empty liquor bottle from the spot where the two were found lying, he said.

The officer said the kin of Santram and Kurre have demanded an inquiry claiming the liquor was poisoned.

He said the exact cause behind the deaths would be known on receipt of postmortem report.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

