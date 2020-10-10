Two Die After Falling Into Septic Tank In Delhi's Badarpur

New Delhi: Two men died while another was hospitalised on Saturday after falling into the septic tank of a building in Southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, police said. Devender and Manoj slipped into the septic tank when they had gone to clean it. Satish Chawla, who went inside the tank to rescue them, also fell inside it, they said.

Devender (40), a resident of southeast Delhi’s Moladband area, and Chawla (60), who was the owner of the four-storey building and ran a grocery shop, died in the accident, police said. Chawla had rented out the building and wanted to get its septic tank cleaned, for which he contacted Manoj.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Manoj along with Devender had come for cleaning the tank. When Devender went inside the tank, he felt giddiness and slipped into it. Manoj then went inside the tank but he too fell down. Chawla also fell into the tank while trying to save them, a senior police officer said.

However, people managed to take out Manoj from the tank and took him to hospital where he is under treatment and in a conscious state, he said. Both Chawla and Devender were pulled out from the tank by fire brigade personnel. They were rushed to hospital but were declared brought dead, he added.

“We received a PCR call around 4.45 pm at Badarpur police station that three men had fallen inside a septic tank of the building. Our staff rushed to the spot and found that one Manoj was already taken out from the septic tank and sent to the nearest hospital. “Fire brigade personnel also reached there and managed to take out Devender and Chawla from the septic tank. They were taken to Apollo hospital but both of them were declared brought dead,” said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

The officer said Manoj is a contractor who is engaged in the work of cleaning septic tank while Devender was a washerman and was assisting Manoj in cleaning the tank. A case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

