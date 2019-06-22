Take the pledge to vote

Two Die After Falling from Second Floor of Pub in Bengaluru's Church Street

The police have registered a criminal case against the owner of the building, the pub licence holder as well as the manager, on charges of death by negligence.

News18.com

June 22, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Two people died on Friday evening after falling off the second floor of a pub at Church Street in Bengaluru.

The victims were identified as Pawan, who worked with a leading newspaper, and Vedha, employed in a private IT firm.

According to the Cubbon Park police, Pawan and Vedha, along with their friends, were coming down from the third floor of the building. Both the victims lost their balance and slipped through a window next to the flight of stairs, fell to the ground, and died.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar was conducting an inspection of pubs in MG Road and Church Street when the accident took place. Video footage of the inspection showed them falling from the building while Kumar and a police posse was near the building. Kumar immediately rushed both the victims to a hospital, The New Indian Express reported.

While Pawan died on the spot, Vedha was taken to the Bowring Hospital where she succumbed to his injuries.

The Cubbon Park Police have registered a criminal case under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the building, the pub licence holder as well as the manager, on charges of death by negligence.

The police have begun an investigation and the two bodies have been sent for postmortem.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
