Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Die as Motorcycle Crashes into Stray Cows in Uttar Pradesh

Chunbadi Prajapati (35) and his brother-in-law Jalkadeen (38) were returning from a local market when the accident occurred at Khaurarha bypass on Friday evening, Station House Officer of Mataundh Police Station Shail Kumar Singh said.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Die as Motorcycle Crashes into Stray Cows in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image. (PTI)

Banda: Two people were killed when the motorcycle they were riding hit some stray cows here, police said on Saturday.

Chunbadi Prajapati (35) and his brother-in-law Jalkadeen (38) were returning from a local market when the accident occurred at Khaurarha bypass on Friday evening, Station House Officer of Mataundh Police Station Shail Kumar Singh said.

"Both the motorcyclists fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead," he said.

Upon searching the two-wheeler, a liquor bottle was found, while no helmet was recovered from the accident spot, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems that both were under the influence of alcohol. They sustained head injuries, as they were not wearing a helmet," he said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram