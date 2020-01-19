Take the pledge to vote

Two Die in Bihar While Taking Part in 18,000 Km Long, Record-breaking Human Chain

Mohammad Daud died at Keoti area in Darbhanga district while a woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, died in Samastipur district.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Two Die in Bihar While Taking Part in 18,000 Km Long, Record-breaking Human Chain
Representative image.

Patna: A 55-year-old government teacher and a woman died in Bihar while taking part in a human chain organised by the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday, officials said.

Mohammad Daud died at Keoti area in Darbhanga district while a woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, died in Samastipur district.

"Both died of heart attack," Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each will be paid to the family of the two deceased. "Besides, family members of Mohammad Daud, who taught at a government Urdu medium school in Darbhanga, will get all the benefits to which bereaved kinsmen of state employees are entitled," the chief secretary said.

Daud fell ill and collapsed while he was standing in the human chain, Darbhanga District Magistrate Thyagarajan S M said.

Daud was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Hospital sources said the deceased had suffered a cardiac arrest though it was not clear whether he was suffering from any heart disease.

More than 5 crore people formed an unbroken human chain, claimed to be over 18,000 kilometres long, responding to the call of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to support his government's efforts towards environment conservation and eradication of social evils.

