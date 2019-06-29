Take the pledge to vote

Two Die of Electrocution in Thane as Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai

In Ambarnath, 22-year-old Vishnu Solanki, a rickshaw driver, who was standing near the Shivaji Nagar auto stand outside the railway station died after a tree fell on the power cables.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged street following monsoon rains in Nala Sopara town of Palghar district in Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
Thane: Two persons died of electrocution in separate incidents in Thane district of Maharashtra, caused by incessant rains, officials said on Saturday.

Both the incidents took place late Friday night, they said.

While the first incident happened in Thane city, the other one occurred in Ambarnath, officials of the District Disaster Management Cell said.

In the first incident, Nagesh Nirange (46) died when a live wire fell on him after a tree got uprooted and snapped the electricity lines in Rabodi area of Thane, the officials said.

In Ambarnath, 22-year-old Vishnu Solanki, a rickshaw driver, who was standing near the Shivaji Nagar auto stand outside the railway station died after a tree fell on the power cables.

The electricity lines along with the tree crashed on to a tin shed, where Solanki was standing. He died on the spot due to electric shock, the officials said, adding that four rickshaws were damaged in the incident.

Bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem and cases of accidental death were registered by the police in both the incidents.

Heavy rains led to incidents of tree collapse in parts of the city, in which some cars got damaged, the officials said.

The retaining wall of a nullah on Ambedkar Road in the city collapsed on Saturday morning, although nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

