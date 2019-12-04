Take the pledge to vote

Two Directors of PMC Bank Sent to Police Custody till December 11

Jagdish Mookhey and Trupti Bane were were produced before chief metropolitan magistrate court, which remanded them in police custody till December 11.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Mumbai: A court here on Wednesday remanded in police custody till December 11, two directors of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, arrested in connection with the ongoing probe of a Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had arrested three PMC Bank directors- Jagdish Mookhey, Mukti Bavisi and Trupti Bane- on Tuesday.

Of them, Mookhey and Bane were produced before chief metropolitan magistrate court, which remanded them in police custody till December 11. Bavisi could not be produced before the court on Wednesday as she was admitted to a hospital for treatment, a police official said.

With the arrest of Mookhey, Bane and Bavisi, the total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to 12. The trio was arrested following extensive interrogation in connection with credit facilities provided by the bank to the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) and its group companies.

Mookhey was a director of the bank and member of its audit committee since 2005, whereas Bavisi was a director and member of its loans and advances committee since 2011.

Bane was a member of the loan recovery committee for the period between 2010 to 2015, and of loans and advances committee since 2015.

On November 16, the EOW had arrested another director, Rajneet Singh, son of former BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh.

Those arrested earlier included three top ban. officials and two promoters of real estate group HDIL- Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan- and auditors. The EOW suspects a nexus between some of the accused and HDIL, whose mammoth loan defaults are said to have caused a liquidity crisis at the bank, leading to appointment of administrator by RBI and restrictions on withdrawal of funds.

