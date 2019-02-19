English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Disabled Tribal Men in MP Get Govt Jobs After Suicide Bid and Eight Years of Rejection
As per norms laid down by MP government, youths from tribal groups are provisioned to be hired for government jobs on walk-in basis without any interview or appearance in competitive exams.
File photo of MP CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: Days after two disabled tribal men in Madhya Pradesh made an attempt to commit suicide as they were unable to seek employment opportunities for eight years, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state has announced government jobs for them.
The collector of Gwalior has been directed to take strict action against the slacking officers in the case.
On February 14, the state machinery was left in a tizzy, when the two youths - Sultan (30) and Ramniwas (20) - consumed poison, after eight long years of struggle to seek promised government job opportunities. They were later rushed to the Hamidia Hospital, where they have been receiving treatment and slowly recovering.
As per norms laid down by MP government, youths from tribal groups are provisioned to be hired for government jobs on walk-in basis without any interview or appearance in competitive exams.
One of them only has his mother for family, while the other has responsibility of his young sister on his shoulders. Frazzled by their conditions, they resorted to the extreme step of taking their lives.
Jolted by the incident, Bharat Yadav, the collector for Gwalior, has announced that both the men have been deployed as peons in the collectorate.
“I have written letter for action against then District Education Officer and then Assistant Commissioner (Tribal). We are compiling information about other such candidates so that they could be accommodates in government jobs,” he said in a statement.
Taking a dig at the former BJP government in the state, Akshay Hunka, the convenor of Berozgar Sena said, “Despite there being special provisions for their community, the men were denied jobs. This raises a question mark on the functioning and sensitivity of the previous government.”
