Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Districts in Kashmir Cancel Gazetted Holidays of Govt Employees in View of Coronavirus

In separate orders by the respective district magistrates of the two districts, all government officers and officials who might be on leave were asked to report to duty as and when required or asked.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Districts in Kashmir Cancel Gazetted Holidays of Govt Employees in View of Coronavirus
Image for Representation. (PTI)

Srinagar: District authorities in Srinagar and Ganderbal on Saturday ordered cancellation of all gazetted holidays of government employees in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In separate orders by the respective district magistrates of the two districts, all government officers and officials who might be on leave were asked to report to duty as and when required or asked.

"Officers/officials of essential services/emergency services and those associated with measures being taken for control of coronavirus shall not avail any gazetted holidays/ restricted holidays/Sunday or any leave," the orders read.

The orders also directed private persons and organisations requisitioned for providing services for the COVID-19 related activities to comply with such orders without fail.

The order states that non-compliance with instructions under the order or creating obstructions in the implementation of such measures will attract strict action as warranted.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram