Two DJs Attacked with Knives at Nagpur Wedding Over Last Song, Two Held
Two DJs Attacked with Knives at Nagpur Wedding Over Last Song, Two Held

DJs Mayur Bedau and Vikas Borikar were performing at a wedding reception on Monday and announced at 10:45pm that the track was the last one for the evening, which enraged accused Rahul and Rishabh Mendhe, who wanted them to take more requests, said the official.

Two men allegedly attempted to kill a disc jockey and his assistant at a wedding in Nagpur after they stopped playing music, police said on Tuesday. DJs Mayur Bedau and Vikas Borikar were performing at a wedding reception on Monday and announced at 10:45pm that the track was the last one for the evening, which enraged accused Rahul and Rishabh Mendhe, who wanted them to take more requests, said the official.

"The two attacked Bedau and Borikar with knives and injured them in the chest and abdomen. We have registered an attempt to murder case," the Nandanvan police station official said.


