Two DMK Leaders, Including Vikravandi Sitting MLA, Pass Away

DMK President MK Stalin sent his condolences to grieving family members while recalling the contributions of the two party leaders who died on Friday.

PTI

June 14, 2019
Representative Image. (Image: Twitter)
Chennai: Two senior leaders of the DMK including a sitting legislator died on Friday, the party said.

Vikravandi DMK MLA K Radhamani was not keeping well for sometime and died at a hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, it said. Former DMK Rajya Sabha member S Sivasubramanian, who was also ailing for some time, passed away on Friday.

DMK President MK Stalin condoled the death of his colleagues and recalled their contributions to the growth of the party. Expressing shock and grief over the death of Radhamani and Sivasubramanian, he extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

Radhamani represented Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district and had risen through the party ranks. Following his demise, the strength of the DMK in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly has come down by one to 100.

Sivasubramanian, Stalin recalled, had been active in the DMK since 1971 and he had been elected MLA in 1989. He had served as Rajya Sabha MP from 1998 to 2004.​

