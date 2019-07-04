Two Doctors at Jabalpur Hospital Prepare Death Report for 60-year-old Alive Woman, Suspended

Jabalpur (MP): Two doctors were suspended at a government hospital here Thursday for erroneously preparing a death report of 60-year-old woman who was alive.

The woman had been admitted to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital here on suspicion that she had contracted swine flu.

While shifting her from the swine flu ward to the ICU, one of the junior doctors prepared a death report, confusing the file of a dead patient with her papers, said a senior official of the hospital.

He did not know Hindi which added to the mix-up, the official said.

After the woman's family brought it to the notice of the administration, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and two doctors including the junior doctor were suspended, he said.