Two Doctors at Jabalpur Hospital Prepare Death Report for 60-year-old Alive Woman, Suspended
The woman had been admitted to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital here on suspicion that she had contracted swine flu.
Jabalpur (MP): Two doctors were suspended at a government hospital here Thursday for erroneously preparing a death report of 60-year-old woman who was alive.
While shifting her from the swine flu ward to the ICU, one of the junior doctors prepared a death report, confusing the file of a dead patient with her papers, said a senior official of the hospital.
He did not know Hindi which added to the mix-up, the official said.
After the woman's family brought it to the notice of the administration, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and two doctors including the junior doctor were suspended, he said.
