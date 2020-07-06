Two DRG Men Sustain Minor Injuries in Naxal IED Blast Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel sustained minor injuries on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am in a forest under Katekalyan police station limits when a DRG team was returning to base after destroying a Maoist transit camp, said an official.

Security forces managed to recover six IEDs from two places in the same operation, he added.

"Acting on a tip-off about a Naxal transit camp in the forest near Marjum village, a DRG team launched an operation on Sunday night. When the team reached the spot on Monday morning, Naxals had fled leaving behind three IEDs, each weighing 5 kilograms etc," he said.

"Later on the way back, they found three IEDs, each weighing 2 kgs, in Kalepal. Meanwhile, two personnel came in contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering a blast in which both sustained minor injuries. The recovered IEDs have been neutralised by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad," he added.