Two Drivers Booked for Carrying 65 Migrant Labourers in Vehicles
Two drivers were booked after they were found carrying 65 migrant labourers in their vehicles in violation of the lockdown orders in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two drivers were booked after they were found carrying 65 migrant labourers in their vehicles in violation of the lockdown orders in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.
During vehicle checking near Apsara Border, two delivery vans were found carrying migrant labourers, they said.
The vehicles were coming from Panipat and were taking the migrants to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police said.
A case was registered against the two drivers -- Sandeep Gupta and Ajab Singh -- under sections of the Epidemics Act and the IPC for illegally transporting the migrant labourers, said D K Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).
The vehicles were seized, he added. The migrants were shifted to a shelter home in Yamuna Sports Complex, he said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are Expecting Their First Child Together
- Locked Down Italians Sing 'Bella Ciao' at Windows to Celebrate 75th Liberation Anniversary
- Band Baaja but No Baaraat: Are We Ready to Move to the Big Fat Virtual Indian Wedding?
- iPhone vs OnePlus: Which Would You Buy? Data Shows Apple Gaining on Rivals in India
- Industry Dialogue: Remote Working Means Companies Spend Less on Office Space And Infrastructure