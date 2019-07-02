Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Drown as Car Gets Stuck in Flooded Waters at Malad Subway in Mumbai

Due to heavy showers, their car got stuck in the subway and they could not come out. People later pulled the car out of the water and found the duo in an unconscious state, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Drown as Car Gets Stuck in Flooded Waters at Malad Subway in Mumbai
Two people stuck inside the car drown and died in Malad subway.
Loading...

Mumbai: Two persons travelling in a car drowned after their vehicle got stuck in a flooded subway in suburban Malad amid heavy downpour, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night at around 11.30 when the two were returning to their homes in Malad (East), a senior police official said.

The deceased were identified as Irfan Khan (38) and Gulshad Shaikh (40).

Due to heavy showers, their car got stuck in the subway and they could not come out. People later pulled the car out of the water and found the duo in an unconscious state, the official said.

The car occupants were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they died during treatment, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram