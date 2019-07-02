English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Drown as Car Gets Stuck in Flooded Waters at Malad Subway in Mumbai
Due to heavy showers, their car got stuck in the subway and they could not come out. People later pulled the car out of the water and found the duo in an unconscious state, police said.
Two people stuck inside the car drown and died in Malad subway.
Mumbai: Two persons travelling in a car drowned after their vehicle got stuck in a flooded subway in suburban Malad amid heavy downpour, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place Monday night at around 11.30 when the two were returning to their homes in Malad (East), a senior police official said.
The deceased were identified as Irfan Khan (38) and Gulshad Shaikh (40).
Due to heavy showers, their car got stuck in the subway and they could not come out. People later pulled the car out of the water and found the duo in an unconscious state, the official said.
The car occupants were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they died during treatment, he said.
A case of accidental death has been registered, he added.
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
Monday 01 July , 2019 Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Monday 01 July , 2019 Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
Monday 01 July , 2019 First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Saturday 29 June , 2019 Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
