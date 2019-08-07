Two Drown as Rains Lash Kota and Bundi in Rajasthan

Kota: The bodies of a 50-year-old man and a boy were found on Wednesday after they were swept away in two separate incidents in Rajasthan, police said.

Parts of Kota and Bundi districts have been lashed with moderate to heavy rains since Tuesday morning and have caused flooding in most of the rivers and other water bodies in the region.

Kalulal Bairwa drowned in Bundi district on Tuesday evening after being swept away by the overflowing water from the Chittoriya Khal water body, Namana police station incharge Namana Koshaliya said.

Bairwa and his brother-in-law Devi Lal were returning to their village on a motorcycle when the incident occurred. While Lal managed to save himself by holding to a tree branch, Bairwa was swept away. The 50-year-old's body and his motorcycle were found in the morning nearby, the officer said.

Another bike was also found near the reservoir and it emerged that two other persons were also swept away by the water flow on Tuesday night but managed to escape, Koshaliya said.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy fell into an overflowing small stream in Kotari area of Kota city on Tuesday night while playing outside his house, police said.

The boy slipped into the brook and was swept away into the deep waters. A search operation was launched immediately and his body was recovered after midnight, Gumanpura police station incharge Manoj Sikarwal said.

The two bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem. Cases have been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and an investigation is underway, the police said.

