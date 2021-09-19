Two Youngsters Drown During Ganpati Visarjan At Mumbai's Versova Beach

Two children drowned at Mumbai’s Versova beach during Ganesh visarjan today. Two others were safely rescued. The rescue operation is on.

The IMD had forecasted heavy rains and inclement weather in Mumbai owing to a cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal.

A total of 2,185 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till Sunday afternoon in various water bodies in Mumbai as curtains came down on the 10-day Ganpati festival held amid various restrictions imposed for the second year in a row in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival, which in normal times used to witness large gatherings and long queues on streets outside public mandals which host the celebrations, began on September 10. This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up artificial lakes at 173 locations in the city, as well as idol collection centres and mobile immersion sites at various places to avoid crowding in the wake of the pandemic.

