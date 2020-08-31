Two DYFI Workers Hacked to Death in Kerala, CPI(M) Alleges Congress Hand

Kerala on Monday woke up to the gruesome murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists. The CPI(M) and the DYFI accused that Congress workers of orchestrating the attack on their activists on the eve of Thiruvonam day. The incident happened in Thembamood in Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district at around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Mithilaj, 30 and Haq Muhammed, 24, both activists of DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), were travelling in a two-wheeler when they were attacked and hacked to death by a gang of six persons who came in a two-wheeler and car. Mithilaaj died on the spot while Haq succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital.

Describing it as a "heinous attack", CPI(M) state secretariat member KN Balagopal accused the Congress leadership of being responsible for the killings. "Two DYFI workers were brutally killed on the eve of Thiruvonam day. It is evident that the Congress, instead of encouraging democratic discourse, is encouraging violence against CPI(M)-DYFI workers in the state. We strongly condemn this heinous attack on DYFI activists," Balagopal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and two individuals, both Congress workers, have been taken into custody. Police said it is suspected that the rivalry between the CPI(M) and the Congress was the motive for the attack. The area was tense following the incident, they said.

(With PTI inputs)