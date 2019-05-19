Take the pledge to vote

Two Election Officials Die on Duty in Uttar Pradesh

Rajaram, 56, was a polling officer in Pipraich under the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and Vinod Srivastav, 50, was deputed at the Bansgaon parliamentary constituency.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Two Election Officials Die on Duty in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image
Gorakhpur: Two election officials deputed at different polling booths in Uttar Pradesh died on duty Sunday, officials said.

Rajaram, 56, was a polling officer of booth number 381 at Prathmik Vidhyalay Madhopur in Pipraich area under the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, assistant election officer J N Maurya said. He was rushed to Pipraich community health centre where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

In the Bansgaon parliamentary constituency, Vinod Srivastav (50), deputed at polling booth number 219, died around 12 midnight due to cardiac attack. He was an employee with the sugarcane department. His body too has been sent for post-mortem, Maurya said.
