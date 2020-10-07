Two Electrocuted to Death in Separate Incidents in Uttar Pradesh

A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep, they said.

The incident took place when the victim was working with a grass cutter in his village under Kakroli Police Station area on Tuesday, they added. In another incident, Arun Kumar (26) died after coming in contact with an electric wire at Pindora village in Shamli district.

The incident took place when Kumar tried to start the electric motor of a tube well, police added.