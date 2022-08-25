CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Elephants Electrocuted in Odisha's Keonjhar
Two Elephants Electrocuted in Odisha's Keonjhar

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 14:42 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra claimed that it had informed the electricity department about the low-lying live wire. (File photo: PTI)

On Wednesday night, a herd was on the campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Judia and two elephants came in contact with low-lying electric wires

Two female elephants were electrocuted in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, forest officials said on Thursday. The jumbos died on the campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Judia in Keonjhar Sadar range after coming in contact with a live wire, they said.

Elephants often visit the campus, which is full of greenery. On Wednesday night, a herd was on the campus and two elephants came in contact with low-lying electric wires, they added. Their trunks were stuck with the electric wire when the carcasses were recovered, officials said.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra claimed that it had informed the electricity department about the low-lying live wire. An investigation has been started, officials said.

Odisha recorded the deaths of 245 elephants due to different reasons between 2019-20 and 2021-22, they said.

