Two Employees of Mumbai-based Trader Robbed of Rs 72 lakh in UP's Bulandshahr

The employees of a Mumbai-based bullion trader have been robbed of Rs 72 lakh on the Delhi-Kanpur National Highway-91 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. They were carrying the cash in a car while travelling from Kasganj to Chandni Chowk. The police have registered the case under sections of cheating and initiated the investigation into the matter. As per the recorded statements of the victims, the robbers escaped after carrying out the robbery on the highway in broad daylight without any weapons.

Speaking to the media, SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “A case has been registered based on the complaint. The case appears to be of fraud. We have started the investigation and are interrogating the driver of the bullion trader."

According to police, two employees — Onkar and Shiva — of Mumbai-based bullion trader, Navnath Jadhav, were going to Delhi with driver Rakesh in a TUV car. Onkar said that their trader had sent them an amount of Rs 72 lakh to deliver it to another trader in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. While they were on the highway, their car was stopped by four miscreants by overtaking near Khurja Nagar Kotwali area of Bulandshahr.

The miscreants claimed they were from the income tax department. One of them started checking the documents of the car. He mockingly sat into the car and fled with a bag full of cash.

According to reports, the victims reached Khurja Kotwali Police station and informed the police about the matter. The city police officials immediately ordered sealing the boundaries of the district and every passing vehicle from the check post was checked.

Inspector Neeraj Singh said, “The case is of fraud, and the investigation has been initiated after the registration of a case under sections 380 and 420.”

The crime branch, SWAT team and Khurja police have all swung into action to nab the miscreants. The police are also scrutinising the CCTV footage of the cameras installed on the highway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.