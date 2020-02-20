Take the pledge to vote

Two Employees Test Positive for H1N1 Virus in Bengaluru, 2 Other Offices Closed Temporarily: SAP India

Amid fear of contracting H1N1 virus, SAP employees based in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been asked to work from home, the German tech giant said in a statement.

PTI

February 20, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Two Employees Test Positive for H1N1 Virus in Bengaluru, 2 Other Offices Closed Temporarily: SAP India
All SAP India offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation. (Photo: Getty Images)

New Delhi: SAP has said two of its employees in Bengaluru have tested positive for H1N1 virus and as a precautionary measure, it has closed offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai for extensive sanitisation.

The employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home, the German tech giant said in a statement.

"Two SAP India employees based in Bangalore (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus. Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway," SAP India said in an emailed statement.

It added that as a precautionary measure, all SAP India offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation.

"...all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice," the statement said.

In an internal communication to employees, the company said "considering the situation, we encourage you to work from home beginning February 20 till February 28".

Stating that it is monitoring the situation closely, SAP advised employees to seek medical advice if they or their family members have any symptoms of cold, cough with fever.

"The health of our employees is our priority and it is critical that we provide the current information and guidance to help limit the spread of the H1N1 virus," it added.

